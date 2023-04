A Relaxing Afternoon at Cocoa Beach, Florida | Florida Vlogs

Hey guys, join me today as my wife and I head over to Cocoa Beach, Florida for a relaxing afternoon!

We went to the Cocoa Beach Pier and just enjoyed the beautiful views of the water!

As it got darker, we headed down to the sand to sit and enjoy the beautiful view of Cocoa Beach at night with the Moon shining bright.

It was a beautiful view!

I hope you guys enjoyed the vlog!

Thank you so much for watching!