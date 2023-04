Twitter: BBC objects to the label of ‘government funded media’, protests | Oneindia News

Twitter has labelled the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is funded predominantly by British households paying a license fee, as "government-funded media", triggering yet another controversy.

The corporation has protested the same and said that it would hold talks with the social media company, owned by Elon Musk, about the designation on the @BBC account to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

