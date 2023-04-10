Tips for Dealing With Spring Allergies

Allergies can lead to more than itchy eyes and a runny nose.

They can also trigger other significant health issues, such as an asthma attack.

These five strategies will help to mitigate your allergies so that you can enjoy the great outdoors.

1, Schedule your run for sometime other than morning.

Your highest pollen counts are typically in the morning when the sun starts coming up, Dr. Mark Corbett, American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, via Yahoo.

2, Be mindful of the weather.

Asthmatics especially can have severe reactions if they go out after a thunderstorm, Dr. Mark Corbett, American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, via Yahoo.

3, But a light, spring shower is a great time do your workout.

Rainfall pushes the pollen down.

So working out during a light rainfall might be one of the best times to be outdoors when you have allergies, Melanie Carver, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, via Yahoo.

4, Make sure to cover both your hair and eyes.

This helps to reduce the amount of pollen that gets into your eyes and hair.

.

5, Begin your allergy medication regimen early.

You want to start your medications a couple of weeks before the spring season and not wait until you start getting all congested and start having symptoms, because it won’t work as well, Dr. Mark Corbett, American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, via Yahoo