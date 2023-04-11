Punjab: Bathinda jail inmates allege cops torture & force them to sell illegal items | Oneindia News

According to reports, Punjab Police claims that jails, especially the high-security zone Bathinda jail, where hardcoregangster Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged, are out of cellular network coverage don't seem to be entirely true.

After the April 4 incident of preparing and sending a video to a Canada-based person, the Bathinda jail inmates posted another video clip that went viral on Saturday night, the day the state government shifted the ADGP (prisons).

