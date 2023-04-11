Guinness World Record: World’s smallest dog, Pearl, is shorter than a popsicle stick | Oneindia News

A two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl has been recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the shortest dog ever to live.

Pearl is just 3.59 inches tall and 5.0 inches long.

In terms of length, Pearl is shorter than a popsicle stick and around the size of a dollar bill.

The organisation that keeps records says that Pearl is a child of Miracle Milly, who previously had the distinction, and her identical sister.

At birth, Milly and Pearl both weighed only 28 g.

