'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged to boyfriend to Jake Bongiovi |Oneindia News

Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown has just announced her engagement at the age of 19!

The 'Stranger Things' star shared the happy news with all her fans on social media with a monochrome photo that gave us a look at her stunning diamond ring.

The 19-year-old beamed with joy as her beau posed with his arms around her shoulder.

