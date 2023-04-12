Kishishe after the massacre: M23 leave corpses and mass graves in their wake

In late November 2022, M23 rebels committed a massacre in the village of Kishishe in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United Nations reported that more than 170 civilians were massacred by the rebels.

After four months of occupation, the M23 left the village and relocated some 20 km to the south.

Three days after their departure, on April 5, an AFP team was able to go to the site to interview witnesses and film where the drama unfolded.

"They started shooting them, and they started killing the others next to them" recounts one witness to the massacre.