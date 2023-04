First Look at HBO Max's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Here's your first look at the Max animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, developed by Tze Chun.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Cast: Izaac Wang, Ming-Na Wen, B.

D.

Wong, James Hong, Matthew Rhys, A.

J.

Locascio, Gabrielle Green, Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang Stream Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai May 23, 2023 on Max!