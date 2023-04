FIFA World Cup: Germany 2006 [GAMEPLAY] - PC

FIFA World Cup: Germany 2006 under the EA SPORTS™ brand, will feature stunning visual representations of the world’s superstar players, 12 official stadiums that will be used at 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany and stadiums from each qualifying region.

Gamers will be able to play as their favorite team from qualification right through to a virtual reproduction of the tournament in Germany.