BREAKING: DOJ to Appeal Abortion Pill Case to Supreme Court

BREAKING: AG Merrick Garland announced the DOJ would appeal the abortion pill case to the Supreme Court.
The Left's mission to make abortion more widely available continues.
Jay and Logan discuss this and more on today's Sekulow.
BREAKING: AG Merrick Garland announced the DOJ would appeal the abortion pill case to the Supreme Court.
The Left's mission to make abortion more widely available continues.
Jay and Logan discuss this and more on today's Sekulow.
ViewThe U.S. Supreme Court has extended its stay in a case involving the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion..
ViewMany doctors are playing a continued game of "what ifs" on the future of medication abortion.
"In the OB-GYN..