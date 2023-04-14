Nicki Minaj to Lead ‘Lady Danger,’ an Animated Series From 50 Cent

Nicki Minaj to Lead ‘Lady Danger,’ , an Animated Series From 50 Cent.

Deadline reports that Minaj will star in and executive produce Amazon Freevee's new animated series.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will also executive produce under the G-Unit Film & TV banner.

50 Cent took to Instagram on April 13 to share the news.

Make Good Content's Brian Sher, Paul Young and Mike Griffin will executive produce as well.

Starburns Industries will animate the series.

'Lady Danger' is based on the comic book written by Alex de Campi.

The animated series, written by Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, is set in 2075.

It follows a government agent who discovers a dangerous secret and is left for dead by her organization.

But she is resurrected as Lady Danger and goes on to become an agent of B.O.O.T.I.

(Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention).

Additional details, such as who will co-star with Minaj in the series, have yet to be revealed