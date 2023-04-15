The Spider's Web Conspiracy - Britain's Second Empire

In the days of the British Empire, London served as the world's most impressive financial center.

As the empire began its decline, anti-colonial sentiment became more rampant and greater numbers of British territories began to strive for independence.

The financial stronghold of its capital city began to deteriorate as well.

The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire recounts how the country transformed to become a global financial power in the face of these challenges, and how their continued prominence shapes the world we live in today.