The Spider's Web Conspiracy - Britain's Second Empire
In the days of the British Empire, London served as the world&apos;s most impressive financial center.

As the empire began its decline, anti-colonial sentiment became more rampant and greater numbers of British territories began to strive for independence.

The financial stronghold of its capital city began to deteriorate as well.

The Spider&apos;s Web: Britain&apos;s Second Empire recounts how the country transformed to become a global financial power in the face of these challenges, and how their continued prominence shapes the world we live in today.