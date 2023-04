Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf shot dead in UP, incident caught on camera | Oneindia News

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot from point-blank range as they were being escorted by the UP police in Prayagraj.

#AtiqAhmed #AshrafAhmed #YogiAdityanath ~PR.150~ED.102~GR.125~HT.96~