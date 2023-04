Youngblood "Penalty shot awarded to the Mustangs" scene

Dean Youngblood (Rob Lowe) is an exceptionally skilled young ice hockey player trying to make a name in the Canadian Junior Hockey circuit and impress scouts from the National Hockey League.

However, he becomes bullied by goon Carl Racki (George Finn), a dirty player who has injured Dean's teammate and friend, Derek (Patrick Swayze).

After Dean returns to his childhood home deflated, his father (Eric Nesterenko) tries to toughen up the hockey prodigy for a rematch with Racki.