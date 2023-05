Watch 5 of the best WKC Dog Show moments to celebrate National Puppy Day | FOX SPORTS

There's no day like National Puppy Day!

And when those very good boys and girls grow up, some of them become Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show legends.

From Winky the Bichon Frise running the agility course at her own pace to Rudy the Bulldog's epic dash and Harley the All-American Dog's inspirational victory, sit back, relax, and enjoy some very good doggos to celebrate National Puppy Day.