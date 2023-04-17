Video Teaser: The Lit Up: Kevin Feige is wrong (White Men ARE NOT Bad). Ft. Fenrir Moon "We Are Lit"

Kevin Feige has lost his mind, saying the reason why Doctor Strange was taken out of WandaVision.

Quote "We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie here's the white guy, let me show you how power work.' White Guy" Saving the Day".

This fool talking like the fans were going to be thinking like this.

That is a big HELL NAW!!!, We the fans were waiting to see Doctor Strange in WanadaVision because the Idiot say he was going to be in the show.

In the video Jonin Sho and Fenrir Moon lit a fire under Kevin Feige's ass.

Saying that the fans are racist.

Kevin Feige?!... I don't know wrong with this man.