Barcelona's Laporta denies paying refs 'to obtain advantage'

Barcelona have never "done anything" to "obtain some type of sporting advantage," the football club's president Joan Laporta says amid investigations into payments made to a former refereeing chief.

Last month Spanish prosecutors charged the Catalan club with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former refereeing chief were uncovered earlier this year.