Christmas Gifts (Holiday Truth & Error) 2020 1 of 2

CURRENT EVENTS UPDATE: Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, John Roberts, is a traitor.

And Bible Believers are becoming public enemy #1 in the New World Order, demonstrated by a BBC hit piece on Chick Tracts as well as by the use of thebigoted, anti-Christ, Sodomite gestapo group known as the SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center) by the fake news media as a source to attack Bible believing Christians.