THE STARLING GIRL Movie

THE STARLING GIRL Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Jem Starling struggles to define her place within her fundamentalist Christian community in rural Kentucky.

Even her greatest joy of dancing with the church group is tempered by worry that her actions are sinful and she is caught between a burgeoning awareness of her own sexuality and her religious devotion.

With the return of Owen, an enigmatic youth pastor, Jem soon finds herself attracted to his worldliness and charm.

Slowly, he draws her into a dangerous relationship that could upend their entire community.

Only In Select Theaters May 12, 2022.