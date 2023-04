Fox News Settles With Dominion, Trading Nearly $800 Million So Tucker Carlson Doesn’t Have to Apologize

After echoing election fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election and reporting that Dominion voting systems was part of a fraudulent scheme to steal votes from Americans.

Dominion filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against the news conglomerate.

However, on the day the trial was supposed to begin, the pair have now announced that they have reached a settlement instead.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.