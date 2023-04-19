Ep. 1709 - Fox News Drops Shocking Amount of Money In Defamation Settlement
Matt Walsh’s phone is hacked, and the tolerant Left celebrates; Fox News signs a $787 million check to Dominion voting systems to avoid a trial; and Disney puts Mickey and Minnie in rainbow LGBTQ+ uniforms.