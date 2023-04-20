LIVE: Special Guest Tim Webb; Agent for Change. Ep 20 Under the Rug

Welcome back to "Under the Rug", the podcast where we explore the hidden stories and discuss the tough issues that others might sweep under the rug.

In this episode, we are thrilled to have Tim Webb, Agent for Change, join us as we delve into the murky world of politics, business, and social change.

Our fearless hosts, Neil Morrison and Andrew Hawkes, will be sharing their insights and opinions on some of the hottest topics in the news, so make sure you tune in.

As always, we encourage our listeners to do their own research and draw their own conclusions.