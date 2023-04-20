Remembering Moonbin: A Look Back at the Life and Legacy of the Talented K-Pop Star

The tragic news of the passing of Moonbin, a K-pop star and member of the boy band Astro, at the young age of 25.

Astro's label, Fantagio, shared the news with fans and expressed their profound sorrow at his loss.

Although the official cause of his death has not been revealed, South Korean police found him dead in his apartment after he allegedly did not show up for a recent rehearsal.

Moonbin began his career as a model and actor before joining Astro in 2016.

The group achieved great success, and Moonbin briefly left the band in 2019 due to health reasons but returned the following year.

The article concludes by expressing condolences to Moonbin's family and fans during this difficult time