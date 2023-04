Indian climber missing for 3 days on Mount Annapurna rescued alive | Oneindia News

The world was praying for Anurag Maloo since the news of him missing at Mount Annapurna in Nepal broke out.

The prayers have partly been answered, it seems. The Indian climber was found alive by rescuers but is in a critical condition.

