Noisy neighbors? Texas residents give their verdict on living next door to SpaceX

Getting along with your neighbors is important, and for the residents of South Padre Island, Texas, who live next door to Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket company, this relationship seems largely positive.

"It's been great for so many job opportunities" says Paul Moses, the bartender of Coconut Jack's.

Another of those with a rosy view of Musk is Anthony Michael Sossi, who says "I absolutely think it's badass, what he's doing".

This week, SpaceX was forced to reschedule the launch of Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, after a technical glitch caused the last minute cancellation of Monday's lift-off.