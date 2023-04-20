The Hunter Whistleblower + BuzzFeed Blues + Debt Drama | Sen. Hawley, Farage, Rep. Bishop

A new IRS whistleblower claims to have evidence that senior officials are gumming up an investigation into Hunter Biden's possible crimes.

That's obviously true, of course, but will this new whistleblower be the break needed to prove it?

Charlie discusses that, while also reflecting on the sudden and welcome downfall of BuzzFeed News.

Senator Josh Hawley joins to discuss his demolition of DHS Secretary Mayorkas, Rep.

Dan Bishop talks the debt ceiling, and Nigel Farage joins for a look at how Biden's irresponsibility is putting America's entire global leadership at risk.

