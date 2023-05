The Story Of Khalid Ibn Al Walid (RA) - Sword Of Allah

Khalid bin al Walid was a legendary figure in Islamic history, renowned for his bravery, military prowess, and unwavering commitment to the cause of Islam.

This video provides a detailed description of Khalid bin al Walid, tracing his life from his early days as a warrior in the pre-Islamic period to his eventual conversion to Islam and his rise to prominence as one of the most effective commanders in the early Muslim armies.