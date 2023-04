Reynolds says he ‘terribly nervous’ ahead of Wrexham game

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds tells fans and journalists that he “terribly nervous” as he arrives at the Racecourse Ground ahead of Wrexham’s match against Boreham Wood, which could see the Welsh team promoted to the EFL.

Report by Blairm.

