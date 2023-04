Wild celebrations as Wrexham gain promotion to the EFL

Fans run on to the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate Wrexham making it into the football league for the first time in 15 years after beating Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground.

Report by Blairm.

