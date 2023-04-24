April 23, 2023

As I approach east side window.

Standing by spies.

If no one reliable is present, that occurs 95 percent of the time, stalkers of all ages and look, no matter cold, rain or heat, night or day, or noise, are standing by next/near this apartment, in this building as well, ready to move into the middle of the frame, as soon I start a new video recording or right after a specific event also set up by the spies, in fact, at any instant the spy master decides.

This also happens with vehicles, standing by at 328 E hydrant, or just beyond my cameras reach, many delivery bikers involved.

CIA concealed cameras at my apartment help to coordinate spies’ actions in the street.

The whole street operates as a cult compound with the caveat that it is controlled by the spy agencies.