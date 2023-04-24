Bill Browder - Sky News 17th April 2023

Convicted Fraudster William Browder continues his vendetta against Vladmimir Putin by calling for further sanctions against Russia after Kremlin 'critic' Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years for spreading false information about the conduct of the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

He had also run campaigns in both the USA and Europe to give speeches in which he accused Russia of bombing civilians in Ukraine.

Unsurprisingly Kara-Murza is domiciled in Washington DC and holds Russian and British passports.

This is Browder's latest action in his vendetta against Putin and Russia.

The history of this goes back to the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the subsequent privatisation spree, during which he amassed a vast fortune from the oil and gas industry.

After Browder and his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, had been convicted of a $250 million tax fraud, and Magnitsky was jailed, Browder fled to Europe and to the UK from where he began his campaign of revenge against Putin.

Browder was also involved in the Sasshkavili affair, and a plot to overthrow the Georgian government in yet another US inspired colour revolution.

Going back to 2017, Browder was also at the centre of the accusations of Russian meddling in the election which was won by Donald Trump, and Browder was the architect of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

However, in 2023 when external interference occurred in Tbilisi for the purpose of turning Georgia away from Russia and towards the EU and NATO, the government brought in their own version of a foreign agents registration as many Western NGOs were preparing the ground for another coup.

However, Browder, who had brought FARA in the US for hisnown ends, worked to block its adoption in Georgia.

Browder was former head of Hermitage Capital, a hedge-funding enterprise, but now claims to be a human rights activist.