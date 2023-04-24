02. The Medical Missionary Work. [Barbara O’Neil]. (Compass).

The Health Message is the Right Arm of the Gospel.

It is an integral part of the Third Angel's Message.

So, this COMPASS series of videos are exciting program to watch and learn lots of things regarding human spiritual, mental, and physical health.

Barbara O’Neill will give an exciting series on the principles of health and training people to become health workers.

This Health Initiative series by Barbara O’Neill will empower people to become health workers.

Also, we have the principles of Health, the so-called Eight Laws of Health in these pictures, and we must include every single one of them in our lifestyles.

So, we have a holistic approach to the health question.

1.

We have to have Sunshine.

2.

We have to have Good Exercise.

3.

We have to have Trust in God.

4.

We have to have Fresh Air.

5.

We have to have Water.

6.

We have to have Good Nutrition.

7.

We have to have Temperance.

8.

We have to have Sufficient Rest.

These are the issues that make the Health Message come alive!

May all of us be part of this initiative to take this message to the world.

We are heading into a time such as never was, and when the systems in the world start collapsing, God's Final Message including the Health Message will be of paramount importance!

Many will find the road to God through the Health Message!

Just as Jesus used the Health Message to draw people to Him, and when they received health, they also received the rest of the Gospel.

May God Bless You!