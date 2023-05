Zydeco and Crawfish Festival 2023

The annual Zydeco and Crawfish Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama wrapped up its 2023 event on April 22 with great music, art, food, and a 5K run.

The Waterway Village Merchants Association, including the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, and other sponsors put on a music and fine arts extravaganza featuring coastal Alabama’s crustacean delicacy, the crawfish.