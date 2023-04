IPL23 HIGHLIGHT | 34 MATCH | Delhi Capitals (DC) v Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

THE 34th match of IPL 2023, it was played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 24, 2023.

The match was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals won by 7 runs.

Axar Patel was named the player of the match for his performance with the ball.