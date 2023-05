Inside Look at Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Here's your first look at the Netflix period drama series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, created by Shonda Rhimes.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Cast: Golda Rosheuvel, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Keir Charles, Adjoa Andoh and India Amarteifio Stream Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story May 4, 2023 on Netflix!