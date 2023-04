Iraq's Yazidis anxiously await IS-abducted relatives

Years after being kidnapped by the Islamic State, thousands of people from Iraq's non-muslim Yazidi minority are still missing.

But their families refuse to give up.

"We ask all countries of the world to help us find out the fate of our captured relatives, whether they are still alive or not, so that we can be relieved of this pain," says Bahar Elias.

Her husband Jassem and their son Ahmed’s whereabouts are still unknown.