Migrants rescued by Libyan coastguard arrive at Garabulli port

Boats transporting migrants of different nationalities arrive in the port of Garabulli after being rescued by the Libyan coastguard.

The Libyan coastguard recovered the bodies of 11 drowned migrants, including a child, after their Europe-bound boat sank off the coast of Libya, and saved the survivors of the shipwreck who were able to swim to shore.