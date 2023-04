First Landing 1607 LIVE

The First Landing 1607 Project focuses on going back to America’s origin—the first documented original covenant where colonists landed at Cape Henry, Virginia, erected a wooden cross on April 29, 1607, took communion and dedicated the new world to God.

America’s history centers more on the 1607 Jamestown and 1620 Plymouth settlements, but little is known or taught about the 1607 First Landing Covenant of Dedication at Virginia Beach.