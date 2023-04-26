The Witcher S3

The Witcher s3 - Season 3 of The Witcher Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling fantasy series, THE WITCHER is an epic tale of fate and family.

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner, Christelle Elwin release date Volume 1 on June 29, 2023 and Volume 2 on July 27, 2023 (on Netflix)