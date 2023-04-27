Ryan Reynolds wants Gareth Bale to consider comeback

Ryan Reynolds wants Gareth Bale to play for Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer team that he co-owns.
Former Tottenham star Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football in January but has jokingly flirted with the opportunity..
BBC Local News: North East Wales -- Ryan Reynolds says he'll shave a golf course into Rob McElhenney's back to tempt the ex-Wales..
Promotion into the English football leagues has Wrexham part-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds dreaming of even bigger things.