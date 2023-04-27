RESIDENT EVIL 4 REMAKE 2023 | PART 16 END GAMEPLAY Walkthrough

Following the destruction of Raccoon City in 1998, Leon S.

Kennedy (Nick Apostolides) becomes an agent for the United States government after being trained by Major Jack Krauser (Mike Kovac).

Six years later in 2004, Leon is sent by the president to rescue his daughter Ashley Graham (Genevieve Buechner) from a village in rural Spain with the remote assistance of Ingrid Hunnigan (Raylene Harewood).

Soon after arriving, Leon finds his escorts brutally murdered by the villagers, who are being controlled by the parasite Las Plagas and have pledged themselves to the Los Illuminados cult.

Searching for Ashley, Leon meets Luis Serra (André Peña), whom Ingrid confirms once worked for the Umbrella Corporation.

Leon and Luis are captured by the village head, Chief Bitores Méndez (Jon Bryant), who injects Leon with a Plagas parasite.

After escaping captivity, the pair separate, with Luis meeting with Ada Wong (Lily Gao).