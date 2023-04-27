JioCinema to get exclusive shows from Warner Bros, HBO in India after major deal | Oneindia News
JioCinema to get exclusive shows from Warner Bros, HBO in India after major deal | Oneindia News

In a major effort to bring well-known Hollywood content to the platform, the broadcast arm of India’s Reliance has partnered with Warner Bros.

Discovery Inc.

#JioCinema #Ambani #Hotstar ~PR.154~ED.101~GR.125~HT.178~