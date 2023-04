‘Did Mr Sharp help you with your loan?’ Johnson report due

BBC chairman Richard Sharp awaits a report into his appointment to the role after he helped facilitate an £800,000 loan guarantee for former PM Boris Johnson.

The investigation by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC is expected to be published on Friday morning.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn