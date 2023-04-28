68th Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' bags 10 trophies | Oneindia News

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 was held on April 27 evening at the Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai.

A major star of the night turns out to be Alia Bhatt, the actor who ruled the red carpet not just in terms of style but also bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award at the Filmfare Awards.

She won the award for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The movie also won Best Film along with Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.Watch the video to know who won what.

#FilmfareAwards #FilmfareAwards2023 #FilmfareAwardWinners ~PR.154~HT.98~ED.101~