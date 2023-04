First Look at Peacock's Twisted Metal with Anthony Mackie

Here's your first look at the Peacock action comedy series Twisted Metal Season 1, based on the hit PlayStation game.

Twisted Metal Cast: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral, Neve Campbell, Chloe Fineman and Samoa Joe Stream Twisted Metal Season 1 July 27, 2023 on Peacock!