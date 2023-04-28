Make the Most of Your Lunch Breaks at Home With These Tips

At least part of the time, a Gallup survey says nearly seven in 10 people are working in household areas.

Here are five productive things to do when taking that much-needed break:.

1.

Well-being consultant Lee Chambers recommends cooking a healthy lunch.

Cooking is a mindful activity, which helps us disconnect from work and have a lunch break, which takes you out of your working environment, Lee Chambers, via HuffPost.

2.

Walk around outside or do some stretches.

3.

Behind the Buckle's Lynn Taylor recommends meditating to get away from work notifications.

Get yourself in a relaxed position and find a peaceful place to get away from notifications and distraction, Lynn Taylor, via HuffPost.

4.

Chambers says to use your breaks to catch up with friends and family.

Whether it be the family, a pet, or even a telephone call, it is essential to find ways to socially connect that disconnect us from work, Lee Chambers, via HuffPost.

5.

Step away from your work area.

Taylor says this will help you clear your head and "hit the reset button."