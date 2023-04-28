Rihanna Is Voicing Smurfette in ‘The Smurfs Movie’

Rihanna Is Voicing Smurfette , in ‘The Smurfs Movie’.

Rihanna Is Voicing Smurfette , in ‘The Smurfs Movie’.

Rihanna made the announcement at CinemaCon on April 27.

I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn’t work out, Rihanna, at CinemaCon 2023.

This is a delight.

Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me, Rihanna, at CinemaCon 2023.

I’m usually front and center with everything, but (with) this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine, Rihanna, at CinemaCon 2023.

I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue badass, Rihanna, at CinemaCon 2023.

I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day, Rihanna, at CinemaCon 2023.

'USA Today' reports that Rihanna will also create and perform original music for the project.

'The Smurfs Movie' will be a live-action/animated hybrid film.

It's set to hit theaters Feb.

14, 2025