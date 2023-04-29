Jennifer Coolidge, Kim Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan, Salma Hayek, Drew Barrymore, and More at the Annual TIME100 Gala

TIME held its 17th annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating TIME's list of the world's most influential people, at Frederick P.

Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City last night.

Kim Kardashian, Michael B.

Jordan, Salma Hayek, Drew Barrymore, Steve Lacy, Ashley Graham, Padma Lakshmi, Thom Browne, Tiffany Haddish, Don Lemon, Molly Ringwald, Nathan Chen, and Mia and Ronan Farrow attended the star-studded event, which was hosted by Jennifer Coolidge and featured musical performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele.

We chatted with some of the stars and honorees to ask what it means to be influential.

Watch "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" on Sunday, April 30 at 7/6c on ABC, and stream on Hulu and Disney+.