Tucker, Disney, & DeSantis MELTDOWN - ft. Disparu!

The Salty Nerds are joined by special guest Disparu to talk about the absolute madness going on in the entertainment industry right now.

Tucker Carlson is fired from FOX News, Disney sues Florida governor Ron DeSantis, reactions from The Flash premiere are coming out, National Treasure gets canceled, the Writer's Strike in Hollywood looms, Spielberg admits censorship is wrong, AI movies are on the horizon, and Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in his first TV show.

All this and more in today's Salty Saturday!