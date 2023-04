Louis Vuitton holds fashion show in Seoul, South Korea

Louis Vuitton holds its first Prefall show at Jamsugyo Bridge, spanning Seoul’s Hangang River.

Film director, Hwang Dong-Hyuk - renowned for Netflix original series ‘Squid Game’ - participated in the show scenography as Creative Advisor, and Jung Ho-yeon, South Korean model and actress, who also starred in Squid Game, lead the row of models on the runway.